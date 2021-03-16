AAR (AIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AAR stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.