AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.88

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 9867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.