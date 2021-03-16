ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of ABB worth $138,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ABB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE ABB opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.528 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.