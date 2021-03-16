Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 11th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

FCO opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.