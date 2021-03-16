Abyss Reaches Market Cap of $13.33 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Abyss token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and approximately $254,832.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00666043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

