Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 161.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,966 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for about 1.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned 0.26% of Liberty Latin America worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

