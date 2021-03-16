Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Buys Shares of 82,233 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,941,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.33. 148,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,946. The company has a market capitalization of $424.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

