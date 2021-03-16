Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

