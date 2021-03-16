ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Down 8.8% After Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $43.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 4,503,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,921,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Bank of America cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

