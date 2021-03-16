Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Increased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,586,000 after buying an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $554,487,000 after buying an additional 149,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $266.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

