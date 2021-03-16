Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.24

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €28.24 ($33.22) and traded as high as €35.35 ($41.59). Accor shares last traded at €34.58 ($40.68), with a volume of 779,083 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €31.90 and its 200 day moving average is €28.24.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.