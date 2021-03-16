Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,067 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,067 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $47,941,332.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,266,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,890,854 shares of company stock valued at $985,214,752. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.73. 82,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average is $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.