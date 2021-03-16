Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 116.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 18,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,285,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.11. 478,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,946,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

