Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 38.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 29.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.25. 3,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.81. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.