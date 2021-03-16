Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after acquiring an additional 727,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,390,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

