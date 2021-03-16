Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 46,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.