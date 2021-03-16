Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Callaway Golf comprises approximately 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Callaway Golf by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

ELY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. 4,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.