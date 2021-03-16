Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.61. 7,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.24. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $315.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.