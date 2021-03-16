Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. 11,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

