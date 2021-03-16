Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes $4.21 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.2% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

VIG stock remained flat at $$145.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 38,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $145.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

