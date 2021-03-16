Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,933 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 265,606 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 466,322 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 72,011 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.64. 30,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,469. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.48.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

