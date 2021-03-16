Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.96. 373,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

