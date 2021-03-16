Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

