ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Mark Mckechnie Sells 10,028 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,360.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 151,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,855. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.04 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

