Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM)

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,374,900 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars.

