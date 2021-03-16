Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Insider Sells $4,141,859.40 in Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ATVI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,508. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $1,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

