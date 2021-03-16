Acute Angle Cloud Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $1.11 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,736.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.25 or 0.03183265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00354291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.12 or 0.00938562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00413359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.11 or 0.00346461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00244942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00021903 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

