Adam Valkin Sells 142,934 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Adam Valkin sold 142,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $5,398,617.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Valkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Adam Valkin sold 179,961 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $6,777,331.26.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00.

Shares of Vroom stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

