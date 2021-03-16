Adam Valkin Sells 179,961 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Adam Valkin sold 179,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $6,777,331.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Valkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Adam Valkin sold 142,934 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $5,398,617.18.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of Vroom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00.

Vroom stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,166. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 63.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth $10,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

