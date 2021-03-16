Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Down 7.1%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 5,311,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 23,629,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.