AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) COO Sells $2,047,650.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. 94,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.89.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth about $1,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 141.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 211.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.