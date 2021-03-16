Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up to $42.87

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.87, but opened at $47.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 28,949 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $377,825.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,427,964 shares of company stock valued at $76,100,946. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.