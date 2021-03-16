Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Shares Down 1.3%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

About Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY)

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.