AdEx Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00049592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00662378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035380 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.