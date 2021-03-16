AdEx Network Market Cap Hits $110.65 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $110.65 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.58 or 0.00652325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035134 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,951,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,808,997 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

