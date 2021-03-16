Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Shares Down 7.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.50. 622,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 775,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

