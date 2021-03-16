Adobe (ADBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

