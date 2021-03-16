Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,848 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.5% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 60.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $2,000,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,047,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 48.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.69 on Tuesday, reaching $455.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

