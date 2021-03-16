Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $447.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.70. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

