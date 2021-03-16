Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. 7,865,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,584,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.18.
Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
