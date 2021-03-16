Advisory Research Inc. Buys 132,608 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 268.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,608 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. 179,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,186. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

