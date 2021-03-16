Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 236.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,291 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.24.

NYSE:CMI traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.53. 22,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $276.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.