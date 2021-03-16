Advisory Research Inc. Has $6.63 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 376.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

