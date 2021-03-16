Advisory Research Inc. Has $8.04 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,895 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after purchasing an additional 431,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.62 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.