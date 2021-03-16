Advisory Research Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,075 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.36% of Hilltop worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 47.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

