Advisory Research Inc. Invests $5.57 Million in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 292,498 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.