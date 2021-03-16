Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of PGT Innovations worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 72,016 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $5,627,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of PGTI traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

