Advisory Research Inc. Sells 89,277 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,277 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $74.04. 97,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,679. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $87.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,717.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.