Advisory Research Inc. Sells 9,571 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $207.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $213.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.