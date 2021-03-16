Advisory Research Inc. Takes $7.35 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 838,881 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $29,694,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,194,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,876. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

